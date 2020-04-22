Ahmad T. Landrum

March 9, 1977 - April 13, 2020

Ahmad T. Landrum, age 43 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. The world shook and the heavens parted like the red sea to welcome a new guardian angel with the purest and largest heart (literally..it was like 500 grams).

Ahmad aka a self-proclaimed "World's Greatest Grill Master" was born in Kenosha, WI on March 9, 1977. He "escaped" Bradford High School in 1995 and continued the training of his mind and talents by attending Gateway Technical College where he received his Associates Degree in Business Marketing. He additionally studied at Carthage College and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, and at Ashford University earning his Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration.

Ahmad was a Supervisor Outreach Coordinator at DentaQuest for the last 10 months of his life, but his passion came from working as a Relations Director for the Kenosha Community Health Center. He was really able to make an impact and leave his footprint in the soils of the community.

But don't think it stops there, Ahmad felt like his life wasn't being fulfilled to its full potential. He then created his own company, Tarfur Strategies (a public relations and marketing agency), out of his own blood, sweat and tears.

I mean, this man was AMAZING! He was very proud to be a member of The Masons and was a mentor to the children of The Boys and Girls Club. Ahmad was a board member with the Racine/ Kenosha Big Brother and Big Sisters Foundation, the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, and he was a marketing specialist for the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Foundation. There is so much more to Ahmad's story that we literally had to cut out a large majority of his accomplishments it would blow you out of the water! This man was such a leader that he won the Positive Impact Award from the NAACP, presented by the State Senator himself.

Ahmad enjoyed spending quality time at sporting events with his son, the warm tingling sensation from a good scotch on a cold day, the thrill of almost catching a fish in "good fishin weather", was an occasional cigar enthusiast and had a knack for telling you EXACTLY how it is. Never in a rude way, of course, he always had a charming personality.

Ahmad is survived by his mother, Sondra Landrum; his sisters Nadja Landrum, Savonté Walker, and Shlonda Walker; his son, Caden (Shari Roehl) Roehl-Landrum, and a vast variety of other family and friends. If you looked up the definition of socialite - right at the top would be a picture of this man.

Although Ahmad's ignited soul will be sorely missed, he is without a doubt resting and raising the roof in heaven with his grandparents, Donald and Mary Bardwell; and his second mother, Miss Virda Walker-Hayden.

Rest Easy Ahmad, knowing that you have touched the hearts of many and that you were loved by all!

Due to the Corona Virus punishing the world and putting us on a long time out, there will be no funeral service at this time. Instead, a festive 'Celebration of Life' will commence at a future date and will be disclosed by a designated family member.

