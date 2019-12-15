Albert G. "'Big Al'" Werwie

Albert G. "Big Al" Werwie died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Bay at Eastview in Antigo. He was 87 years old.

He was born in Kenosha to parents Aloysius Werwie and Pearl Lucille (Prinz) Chick.

Al worked at Anaconda American Brass for 30 years and retired from Irving Polishing and Mfg. in 1994.

He married Grace Osgood in 1987 at Atonement Church in Racine, WI.

He was an avid fisherman, loved to sing, tell jokes, play cribbage, and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of White Lake ATV Club. He spend his free time at the Sno-Birds Club, and was a former president of C.A.R. as well.

Al served in the US Army in the Korean War and was active in many veteran organizations including American Legion (chaplain), 40 et 8, VFW (commander), and DAV Survivors.

He is survived by his 5 children, Michael (Linda) Werwie of Kenosha, LeRoy (Tina) Werwie of Kenosha, David (Melodie) Osgood of Kenosha, Jodi Osgood of Racine, and Kimberly Palid of Racine; 3 step children, Steve (Connie) Irving of Kenosha, Dave Irving of Kenosha, and Cathy (Dan) Gill of Illinois; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; his sister Pearl Wegner of Kenosha; and a sister-in-law, Herta Werwie of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; a sister, Genevieve Willems; and a brother, George Werwie.

Two services will take place. The first service will take place on Monday, December 16 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home in Antigo, with visitation from 4:00-6:00 and service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Marvin Kindle. Military rites will follow the service in Antigo. The second service will take place on Wednesday, December 18 at West Lawn Cemetery Chapel in Mount Pleasant, with visitation from 12:30-2:30, and service at 2:30 officiated by Al's son-in- law, Pastor Dan Brown.

