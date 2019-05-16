Albert "Bertie" Hernandez

1971 - 2019

Albert "Bertie" Hernandez, 47, of Kenosha, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1971, to Jose T. and Adelita (Baca) Hernandez in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, and graduated from Tremper High School in 1990.

Bertie worked at the Kenosha News as an inserter for 10 years and then at McDonalds for a few years.

He married Rita Fernandez in Sept. of 2001 in Kenosha.

Bertie was a member of La Hermosa Church.

Bertie enjoyed fishing and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and gatherings with his siblings.

Bertie is survived by his mother, his siblings Rachel (Randy) Guzman of Kenosha, Anita (Mariano) Rosales of Kenosha, Lisa (Steven) Eichorst of Kenosha, Norma J. Hernandez of Pleasant Prairie, Jose (Barbara) Hernandez of Kenosha, Mona Hernandez of Pleasant Prairie, Hope (Rodrigo) Acero of San Diego, Calf. and Joseph (Amy) Hernandez of Kenosha, his wife and his stepchildren Selena (Patrick) McNeil of Kenosha, Marisa (Oscar) Escobar Sr. of Kenosha, Sandra Flores of Kenosha, Melissa Flores of Kenosha and Armando Flores of Fla.

He is preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents Justa and Jesus Sauceda and his maternal grandfather Jesus H. Baca.

Funeral Services for Bertie will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

