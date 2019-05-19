Albert Robbins

1928 - 2019

Albert Robbins, 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on May 1, 1928, in Crossville, Tenn., and was the son of the late Albert P. and Lora Robbins.

He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy.

On Nov. 20, 1998, in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Dee Kirkwood. Previously, Al was married to Vera Francis Tabor on Nov. 26, 1948, in Rossville, Ga. She preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 1994.

Al and his family moved from Tennessee to our area in 1950. For 38 years, until his retirement, he was a dedicated machine shop foreman with Fansteel in Waukegan, IL.

He was a faithful member of Church of Christ. Al liked to garden, especially vegetables and flowers. He enjoyed restoring and building houses and he was an original "house flipper" before it was popular. Al enjoyed working and was a master carpenter.

Al is survived by his wife, Dee; his children, Shirley (Bill) Neve, Bill (Anne) Robbins and Cindy (Troy) Weber; his two grandchildren, William A. Robbins and Selena Painter; his great granddaughter, Autumn Robbins; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Vera, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles R. Robbins; a grandson, Michael R. Painter; and seven siblings.

Funeral Services honoring Al's life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Al will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

A special thank you is extended to the members of the Church of Christ in Kenosha and the Physicians and Nurses at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa for the exceptional care given and respect shown to Al and his family.

