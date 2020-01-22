Albert ""Bubs"" Salerno

October 27, 1925 - January 20, 2020

Albert "Bubs" Salerno, age 94 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was born on October 27, 1925. Albert was one of eleven children born to the late Guy and Maria (Iantorno) Salerno. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

From October 30, 1943 until his honorable discharge on February 15, 1946, Albert honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He proudly was awarded the Purple Heart.

For 41 years, Albert was employed in the Tool Crib Department of AMC/Chrysler, retiring in 1987.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and U.A.W. Local #72 Retirees.

Albert was a voracious reader who enjoyed traveling and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and a loyal Chicago Cub fan.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Donna Czarnecki; a brother, Lester Salerno; a sister, Virginia (Caesar) Mattioli; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Irma Fontaine; his brothers, William (Clara), Orlando "Roland" (Stella) and Dr. Fred R. (Marian) Salerno; his sisters, Rose (Anthony) Barone, Adeline (Joseph) DeCono, Rosine (Frank) Filippelli, Irene (Jasper) Covelli and Lorraine (Armando) Salituro; and his sister-in-law, Hilda Salerno.

Funeral Services honoring Albert's life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Albert will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of , c/o Nick Pulera, 7527 19th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143, would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com