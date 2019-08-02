Albert ""Sam"" Trecroci

Albert "Sam" Trecroci, 98, of Kenosha, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Born on April 12, 1921, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Gaetano and Raffaela (Salfi) Trecroci. He attended local schools.

He served in the United States Army during World War II from January 30, 1943, until he was honorably discharged on April 5, 1946. He earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Service Medal, the American Theater Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Sam was employed as a tailor for many years at Sears until his retirement.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching classic movies. He was a great cook.

Sam is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Mark Trecroci, Guy (Sandy) Trecroci, Frank Jr. (Jen) Trecroci, Rae (Don) Willems, Diane McGuire, Paul Trecroci and Daniel Trecroci. He is further survived by many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his four brothers, Frank Sr., Gene, Si and Peter Trecroci.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. when a brief prayer service will take place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

