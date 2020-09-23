Alice I. Ehlert

1924 - 2020

Alice I. Ehlert, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

She was born on October 21, 1924 to the late John and Caroline (Herter) Obermiller in Arran, Saskatchewan, Canada. She came to Kenosha as an infant and was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On June 5, 1943 she married Dean R. Ehlert (known as the candy man) at Immanuel Baptist Church. They were married over 70 year and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2014.

Alice was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Alice loved sewing, making all of her clothes and then started making baby clothes for her church family. After many years of making baby clothes she started her own small business selling them at craft fairs.

Alice is survived by her sons Dean D. (Judith) Ehlert of Kenosha, Daniel J. (Debbie) Ehlert of Dandridge, TN and John S. (Lori) Ehlert of Pleasant Prairie, her seven grandchildren, her 11 great grandchildren and her two great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her sister Edith Kloet.

Visitation for Alice will be held on Friday, September 25th at the Bruch Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

