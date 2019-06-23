Alice M. Daniels

Alice M. Daniels, age 100, of New Munster, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Oak Park Place surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held on Monday, July 1st at 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday, June 30th from 2:00 PM until 5:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 5:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial for Alice will follow the Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

