Alice Patricia '"Molly'" Freitag

1927 - 2020

Alice Patricia "Molly" Freitag, 93 years old of Burlington, WI, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born January 9, 1927 in Lyons Township, WI, the daughter of the late James and Amelia (Rice) Grady. She was raised in Lake Geneva. On May 14, 1949, Alice married Everett Louis Freitag in Lake Geneva, WI and he preceded her in death on April 4, 1999. Throughout the years, Alice was active in the PTA, Red Cross, and 4H. She worked for many years as a cook at Salem Grade School. She loved fishing, bingo, cards, and most any game, but most of all, loved spending time with family and friends

Alice is survived by her children, Judy Dabbs of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Larry (Sharon) Freitag of Burlington, and Patti Levandoski of Burlington; her 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Everett; she was preceded in death by her son, Michael; her son-in-law, Dan; and her 11 brothers and sisters, Thomas, Mary, Ellen, Catherine, Katherine, Julia, Dorothy, Frank, Ann, Walter, and Jane.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the chapel located at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53144. Interment will immediately follow. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Alice at www.strangfh.com.