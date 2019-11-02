Alice V. Scott

Alice Scott died October 20 in Lomita, Calif. after a short battle with heart failure. She is survived by four nephews, Jerome Bloxdorf, Richard, Joseph and George Lubinski, and two nieces, Darlene (Bloxdorf) Perez and Carol (Lubinski) Levin, and eight great nieces and nephews, and fourteen great-great nieces and nephews.

Born in Kenosha on April 22, 1923 to Justly and Stanley Sankowki who came from Lithuania, Alice was the youngest of four siblings: Julius Sankowski, Sophie Bloxdorf, Emma Jankowski and Wanda Lubinski. She pursued dance in her youth and music/singing, studying at the Roosevelt University in Chicago. She sang on a weekly Las Vegas KLAS radio program called "The Girl with the Golden Voice" and WGN in Chicago where she met her husband, Paul Scott. They moved to California where Alice worked at ABC (first in Chicago as Supervisor of Guest Relations) in Hollywood for eighteen years. She then pursued Hotel Management for about 30 years in San Francisco and Los Angeles. She lived in Las Vegas, Carson City and Port Hue. The past two years she lived in the greater L.A. area with nephew, Joseph, and later with niece, Carol.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Mortuary in Culver City, California on Monday, November 4. Please see their Webster for details and opportunities to share thoughts. www.holycrossmortuary.org