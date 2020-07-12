1/1
Aline W. Ziesemer
1923 - 2020
Aline W. Ziesemer, 97, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Manor of Kenosha.

She was born on April 10, 1923, to the late Robert Kent and Frances Estella (Simpson) Whitten in Kenosha.  She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School.  She also attended the University of WI Extension.

On February 2, 1948, she married Robert Donald Ziesemer at the First United Methodist Church.  He preceded her in death on January 2, 1981.

Aline worked in the 1940's as a Secretary for Kenosha Family Services then in the early 1950's as a carhop at the Spot Drive-In and was very proud of that.  In the 1960's she worked at Manpower as a secretary.  She also worked at We Energies taking applications for energy assistance from 1982 to 1996.

Aline was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Aline was a member of the Kenosha Stamp and Cover Club and the Kenosha Bradford Alumni Association.

Aline enjoyed stage plays and musicals, traveling, and collecting "Old Ironside" memorabilia.

Aline is survived by her daughters Diane L. (Jim) Balk of Cudahy and Robin L. Bahr of Kenosha, her grandchildren Brian Wilson and Broeke Wilson, and a great-granddaughter Savannah.

She is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Ariel Wilson.Funeral Services for Aline will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home.  Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.  Masks are encouraged.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

www.bruchhansenfuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home
6019 Seventh Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53143
262-654-2136
