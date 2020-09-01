Allan Andrew Goff

1923 - 2020

Allan A. Goff, age 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Born in Milwaukee, WI on February 3, 1923, he was the son of the late Carl and Anna (Wagner) Goff. Allan received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Carroll College, Waukesha, WI.

On June 22, 1946, he was united in marriage to his life long love Marie J. Pfeiffer at St. George Catholic Church. At the time of his passing they had been blessed with 74 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the former St. George Catholic Church.

Allan proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1941 until 1946, stationed on Kodiak Island, AK.

He was employed as a Tool Engineer with American Motors/Chrysler for 25 years, until his retirement in 1982.

In 1958, they moved from Old Bridge, NJ back to Kenosha. Allan enjoyed fishing and reading. Most of all, Allan was a devoted family man who delighted in spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and friends.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend forever in our hearts. Allan is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Marcia Goff Romo, Kristie Sargent, Gary (Kathy) Goff, Roger Goff, Brenda (Rick Bast) Densmore and Laure (Bruce) Lambert; his 13 grandchildren, and his 29 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Allan is preceded in death by his twin brother, Vernon Goff; and his sister, Bette Goff-Thomas.

Funeral services honoring Allan's life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation for Allan will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com