Allan Frank Zerfas (1942 - 2020)
  • "Allen R.I.P prayers are with your family"
    - Joan Kaminski
  • "Audry and Family Our sincerest condolences at this time of..."
    - Tom Ganse
  • "A very nice man with a great sense of humor. Very family..."
    - Sharon Day
  • "What a wonderful father what a wonderful husband what a..."
    - Christy Butowski Keenan
  • "Audrey & Family, On behalf of the members of the USS..."
    - Joseph Pires
Obituary
Allan Frank Zerfas

August 4, 1942 - April 4, 2020

Allan Frank Zerfas, 77 of Bredenton, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Allan was born to the late Frank and Edna Zerfas, in Burlington, Wisconsin on August 4, 1942. He attended Wilmot Union High School and was a Veteran of the US Navy (USS Bennington). He is survived by his wife Audry, his three daughters Joann (Ken) O'Reilly, Lori Dowden and Cindy Ulatowski, 4 grand children and 5 Great Grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers Dennis and Keith Zerfas.

No memorial service ls planned at this time.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 12, 2020
