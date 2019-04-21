Allen J. "Big Al" Braun

1955 - 2019

Allen Braun, 64, of Pleasant Prairie passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home.

Al was born on Feb. 17, 1955 in Richland Center, Wis., the son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Escher) Braun. He was educated in the schools of Richland Center, graduating from MATC in Milwaukee with a degree in Mortuary Science. Al married Susan LaPoint on May 14, 1977, in Kenosha. He was employed as a funeral director in Kenosha for 42 years, working at Hansen and Bruch Funeral Homes before venturing out on his own and starting Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory with his wife, Susan, in 1997. His hobbies included cheering for the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, & Badgers, traveling, taking walks by the lake with his St. Bernard, "Stanley", doing yard work, but most of all spending time with his family & friends, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Braun of Pleasant Prairie; sons, Joe Braun of Kenosha, Matt (Emilia Debicka) Braun of Kenosha, Luke (Za) Braun of Pleasant Prairie; brothers, John (Rosie) Braun, Richard (Vickie) Braun, Patrick (Diane) Braun; sister, Mary (Larry) Fry; and grandchildren, Jake, Leo, Dexter and Maddy Braun. Al was preceded in death by his brother, Peter, in-laws, Ramona and Bud LaPoint, and brother-in-laws, Buddy and Chuck LaPoint.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday April 25, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 6 p.m.

Al loved his family and friends and helping the families he served at Kenosha Funeral Services. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

