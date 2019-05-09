Allen Edward Stevens Jr.

1989 - 2019

Allen Edward Stevens, Jr., 29 years old of Salem, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born Sep 13, 1989 in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Allen Edward Stevens, Sr. and Peggy Ann (nèe Von Asten) Dvorak. Allen graduated from Central High School in 2008 where he started dating his high school sweetheart, Jennifer, whom he knew since 3rd grade. They were married on Aug. 27, 2016. Allen was a life-long resident of the Salem Lakes Area.

Allen was everything to his mom and he exceeded all that she wanted him to be. She was proud of the man he had become. Some of her happiest moments were when Allen started dating Jenny and their wedding day. She loved his outlook on life and he gave her much to brag about.

Allen will always be remembered by his friends and family. He had many and was the best friend anyone could have. He was a "go to guy" whenever anyone ever needed him. He had an incredible work ethic and anything he put his mind to, he accomplished. Allen had many hobbies, including his cars, motorcycles, ATV's, fishing, hunting and just being with friends. But most of all, Jennifer was the most important part of his life, as he was in hers. "He was the strongest person she ever knew."

Allen is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his parents, Peggy (Kent) Dvorak and Allen Edward, Sr. (Leann) Stevens; his siblings, Kristin (Josh) Van Buren, Matthew Dvorak, Allyson (Kyle) Young, Kyle Dvorak; his 5 nieces and nephews, Austin, Caleb, Ryan, Jayden, Bryce; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Von Asten; his in-laws and many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and their dog, Dixie Rae. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph (Inge) Stevens; his maternal grandfather, John Von Asten, Sr.; and his aunt, Diane Kowalski.