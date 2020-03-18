Allene Phillips

1923 - 2020

Allene Phillips, age 97 a resident of Kenosha, died Sunday March 15th, 2020 at The Legacy at St. Josephs.

Born on February 4th, 1923 in Bakersfield IL she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Helen (Parks) Rhodes.

She was educated in the schools of Bakersfield and was employed as a bank teller in Waukegan IL

She married Eddie Creamer and he preceded her in death. She then married Farrell Phillips and he would precede her as well.

She is survived by two sons: Eddie (Sue) Creamer of FL, James (Patti) Creamer of Pleasant Prairie, one daughter Jan (Eddie) Montgomery of FL, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and a sister Hazel.

Service will be private, and burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Zion IL.

