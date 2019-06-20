Alvin Pryse Jr.

1928-2019

Alvin Pryse, 90, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019, at Grande Prairie Health and Rehab in Pleasant Prairie.

Alvin was born on Aug. 29, 1928, in Kenosha, the son of the late Alvin Francis and Mabel Mae (Miller) Pryse Sr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. He married Sue Ludwig on June 14, 1963, in Kenosha. Alvin was employed in payroll at AMC for many years, also working as a crossing guard after retiring. Alvin was a Mason in the Unity Lodge and a Shriner for over 50 years. He was a member of the Congregational Church of Kenosha. He was very proud to be an American of Welsh decent. His hobbies included cheering for the Packers and Brett Favre, watching TV and football and baseball, cutting his grass, reading, and most of all spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Pryse of Kenosha; son, Steven Pryse of Racine; sister, Jill Svoboda; 2 grandchildren, Rachelle (Joe) Collins and Heather Pryse; and 2 great grandchildren, Evalynn and Loghan Collins. Alvin was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Pryse, and a brother, Jack.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday June 21, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. until noon, with memorial services to follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to .

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com