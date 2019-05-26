Alvin Joseph Schumacher

1928 - 2019

Alvin Joseph Schumacher entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 91.

Al was born in Atchison, Kan. on Jan, 25, 1928. He attended local schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII, where he served as a cook in Guam. In 1947, he met the love of his life, Diane Boone, at a blind date arranged by Diane's best friend. He dated Diane for 2 years before marrying her on Aug. 16, 1949. Al and Diane were busy planning their 70th wedding anniversary at the time of Al's death. No greater love existed than that between Al and Diane.

Al was a lifetime educator, teaching for many years before entering into Administration. He earned his Doctorate Degree in Education at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., and served for many years as the Personnel Administrator of the Public Schools in Kenosha, Wis. Later Al would return to the schools of Milwaukee, serving as the Principal at St. Luke's Catholic School.

Al and Diane later moved to San Antonio, Texas, to enjoy the warm weather and four of their children that lived there or in surrounding areas. Al's life focused around his love for God, his wife Diane, and his family. Al had a lifetime commitment to his faith, volunteering, and serving others.

He never gave up his educational spirit, attending the local university at the age of 86 to further study music. He taught Music Appreciation at Villa de San Antonio, the Independent Living complex that he and Diane lived at until his death. His love of music never faded.

Al is survived by his wife, Diane, of San Antonio, Texas, his sons Michael of Kenosha, Wis., Gary (Vickie) of San Diego, Calf., Mark (Mary Ellen) of Canyon Lake, Texas, Jim (Mary) of Gibsonia, Pa., his daughters Sue (Mark) Stegbauer of Hartford, Wis., Mary Kay (Jonny) Sherman of Fort Collins, Co., & Teresa (Javi) Villanueva of San Antonio, Texas, 20 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

Al was proceeded in death by a daughter, Anne (Randy) Swaim, his parents Alvin and Agnes, his brother Bob, and his sister Betty.

Al was buried with Military Honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, on April 10, 2019 .