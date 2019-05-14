Amanda Andraschko

1964 - 2019

Amanda "Mandy" Andraschko, 54, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her home.

Born in Kenosha on August 15, 1964, she was the daughter of Ramon and Jesusita (Ynclan) Garza. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools.

On Aug. 17, 1991, she married Richard F. "Rick" Andraschko at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Mandy was employed for many years as a childcare provider, most recently caring for children at her home. Aside from caring for children, she will be remembered for the care she gave all of her family and friends.

She enjoyed gardening, sitting in the sun and enjoying a Miller Lite, listening to music, and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Rick; three children, Kyle, Rachel, and Rebecca Andraschko; a stepson, Ricky Andraschko; a grandson on the way, Oliver; her mother, Jesusita Garza; and her two sisters, Eva (Paul) Kirsch and Alma (Jeff) Barsuli. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ramon.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St., at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

