Amanda M. Sartin

Jan. 20, 1981 - Nov. 16, 2019

Amanda Marie Sartin, "Mandy" of Kenosha was called home to Heaven on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Born in Waukegan IL on Jan. 20, 1981 she was the daughter of Audrey Marie (Ellsworth) Sartin and Thomas D. Sartin.

Amanda will always have a place in the hearts of those who loved her; especially her brother, Jeremiah Sartin of Union Grove WI, who shared some special sibling memories; her fiance, John Gregory of Kenosha WI, who was always by her side; and of course her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents James and June Ellsworth; and grandparents Marvin Sr. and Jessie Sartin.

Amanda learned sign language at an early age (self-taught) and delighted in communicating with those less fortunate. She also liked to crochet and watch the cooking shows. Amanda was a big Packer fan and enjoyed watching football and her favorite movies with John, but most of all just sharing her life with him.

A memorial service honoring Amanda's life will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie WI 53158, followed by a gathering of relatives and friends at VFW Riders Post 1865, 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142.

The family of Amanda Sartin would like to thank the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, rehab and all personnel who assisted in Amanda's care.