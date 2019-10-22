Amanda Nicole Petersen-Stinefast

Amanda Petersen-Stinefast, 31, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday October 17, 2019 after sustaining injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Amanda was born on March 6, 1988 in Kenosha, the daughter of Roxane Kuzik. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Amanda was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Kurk Inc. for many years. Her hobbies included riding her Harley Davidson, fishing, and just going on adventures, but most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially her husband and children.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Stinefast of Kenosha; children, Ryleigh and Jack Stinefast; mother, Roxane (Don Hubbard) Kuzik of Kenosha; brother, Cody Petersen, uncles, Ron Kuzik, Jim (Joyce) Kuzik; aunt, Renee Kuzik; grandparents, Don (Jackie) Kuzik & Carol Howard; step brother, Nathan Hubbard, Joseph Hubbard; step sister, Heather Hubbard; in-laws, Wayne and Gale Stinefast, brother-in-laws, Craig Stinefast, Cody (Vanna) Stinefast; sister-in-law, Cari (Jeb) Norris; and many nieces and nephews; and her 1st baby, her bulldog Brusier.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

