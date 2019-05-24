Amanda Roby Turner

Amanda R Turner, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home in Tucson, Ariz.

Amanda was a resident of Kenosha, Wis. for over 30 years. She attended Coleman Chapel AME Church. She became a Life Member of the AME Womens Missionary Society in 1997.

After working for Abbott Laboratories 16 years, she retired to Tucson, Ariz. in 1985 with her husband Wiley Turner.

Amanda was preceded in death by her husband; parents, and two sons. She leaves to cherish her memories, children: Linda Turner, Donnie Rose Smith (Willie, deceased), Jacquelyne Cotton, Constance Willis(Jeryl), Wiley (Bubble) Turner (VeRhonda), Steven Turner ( Sherrell), Karen Turner, Ralph Turner ( Marcia); 32 grandchildren, 79 great grandchildren, 28 great-great grandchildren, 3 God-daughters Michelle Robinson, Chantelle Wise, Tamecca Wilcoxon Russell; God son Douglas Wise. A host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Funeral services are Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Prince Chapel AME Church, Tucson, Ariz. at 10 a.m. The Mortuary is East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery 5801 East Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ.