Amber K. Joers

January 19, 1927 - January 8, 2020

Amber K. Joers formerly from Waukesha passed away peacefully January 8, 2020. Born January 19, 1927 in Whitefish Bay to Carl and Inez Kindt, along with younger sister Donalee, she spent most of her childhood in the Milwaukee area.

Her family moved to Kenosha where she met her first husband, John K. Peters and married in 1947. After a divorce in 1974, she was reacquainted with and later married Walter E. Joers of Waukesha in 1986 , and they were united up to Walter's death June 22, 2019. Amber loved the time she and Walter shared golfing with friends in Wisconsin and in the warmer States during the winters.

She was an avid bridge player, bowled, and enjoyed family sports outings. Amber was a great "people" person, and always made those around her feel important, cared for, and special. The glass was always three quarters full as far as she was concerned, and she kept a positive, supportive spin on any idea someone would share with her.

It showed while working as a volunteer, a travel agent, and a sales representative for a major meat packing company in Milwaukee which kept her engaged with people across the nation, and the world. Yet, she said the best job she had was being a homemaker, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Amber is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Lynn) Peters of Slidell Louisiana, Scott (Janice) Peters of Madison Wisconsin, and her niece Kenlee Brill of Franklin Wisconsin. Amber is also survived by her stepson Jeff (Valerie) Joers of Waukesha, and stepdaughter Jill (John) Koop also of Waukesha. Her love and joy extended to her dear grandchildren, Alexandra (Chris) Amick, Sean Peters, Emily Peters (fiancé Bryant Hagen), Matthew Peters, Sarah Joers, and Emily Joers. Amber was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Aubreigh Peters and Luka Peters.

Amber donated her remains to medical science and requested no formal services be held at her death. As a tribute, she would want us to remember her this way, "even if you don't have a dime in your pocket, you can always give someone a smile to make them feel better, and it doesn't cost you a thing." She wishes her family and friends to always remember the bright side of life and live it to the fullest, so eat dessert first! Hey Mom, how about a mint chocolate chip soft serve cone dipped in chocolate? She'd be the first one in the car, doors open for us all, ready to go! We miss you… love US