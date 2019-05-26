Amel Wayne "Bud" Bolyard

1940 - 2019

Amel Wayne "Bud" Bolyard, 78, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.

Born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Otego Twsp., Ill., he was the son of the late Everett and Martha (Marquis) Bolyard. On Oct. 22, 2010, he married Linda Nelson.

He worked as a tool and die maker and spent over 30 years at Gateway Tool and Die in both Kenosha and Racine. Most recently, he worked for the City of Kenosha, delivering The Happenings magazine.

Amel proudly served in the U.S. Air Force ; he was a member of the Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 Silver Lake, Wis. and American Legion Post #21 Kenosha, Wis. He served as Commander for Post #21 as well as county wide Commander for one term. He also opened the DMZ bar at the Kenosha Post and ran it for many years.

Amel was a kind and generous man. He loved baseball, and for over 25 years he volunteered his time to coach little league, pony league, Bradford Baseball, and the Legion team. Amel also coached his daughter's basketball team. He was a very proud grandfather and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who ever met him.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; three children, Suzanne (Ryan) Gelinskey of Franksville, Wis., Todd (Jill) Bolyard of Caledonia, Wis. and Chris (Jackie) Bolyard of Kenosha, Wis.; grandchildren, Gage Gelinskey, Reed Gelinskey, Sabrina Willems, Nicolina Swanson, Taylor Bolyard, and Sydney Bolyard; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Amel was preceded in death by his sister, Aloris Johnson and former spouse, Trudi (McKean) Bolyard.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services with full military honors will commence at 6 p.m. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, Wis. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

