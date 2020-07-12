1/
Amelia A. "Millie" Westphal
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Amelia A. ""Millie"" Westphal

1919 - 2020

Amelia A. "Millie" Westphal, age 100, of Sun City, Arizona passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020. Amelia was born October 26, 1919 in Kenosha, WI to Barbara Nevulis and Charles Milasius.

Amelia is survived by daughters Barbara "Mira" Rossman; and Verneen "Kitsy" Westphal, nephew Dr. Victor Mockus, and niece, Peggy Dosemagen, grandchildren David Rossman, Leah Rossman, and Marnie Stangler, and 6 great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Alexandra Rossman, Catherine Simmerman, Nathan, Rheana, and Nicholas Stangler.

Amelia was preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon Westphal, parents Barbara and Charles Milasius, sisters Ann Mockus and Mary Dosemagen, and nephew Douglas Dosemagen.

Interment will take place on July 10, 2020 when Millie's cremated remains will join those of her beloved spouse, Vernon Westphal, in the Sunland Cemetery, Sun City, AZ. A celebration of her life will take place in the future when safety precautions regarding the Covid-19 virus are lessened.

The Westphal/Rossman families wish to express gratitude to all the medical staff and caregivers at The Phoenix Mountain Post-Acute Center in Phoenix, AZ for their professionalism and loving compassion for Millie and her family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunlandmemorial.com for the Westphal family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Interment
Sunland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved