Amelia A. ""Millie"" Westphal

1919 - 2020

Amelia A. "Millie" Westphal, age 100, of Sun City, Arizona passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020. Amelia was born October 26, 1919 in Kenosha, WI to Barbara Nevulis and Charles Milasius.

Amelia is survived by daughters Barbara "Mira" Rossman; and Verneen "Kitsy" Westphal, nephew Dr. Victor Mockus, and niece, Peggy Dosemagen, grandchildren David Rossman, Leah Rossman, and Marnie Stangler, and 6 great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Alexandra Rossman, Catherine Simmerman, Nathan, Rheana, and Nicholas Stangler.

Amelia was preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon Westphal, parents Barbara and Charles Milasius, sisters Ann Mockus and Mary Dosemagen, and nephew Douglas Dosemagen.

Interment will take place on July 10, 2020 when Millie's cremated remains will join those of her beloved spouse, Vernon Westphal, in the Sunland Cemetery, Sun City, AZ. A celebration of her life will take place in the future when safety precautions regarding the Covid-19 virus are lessened.

The Westphal/Rossman families wish to express gratitude to all the medical staff and caregivers at The Phoenix Mountain Post-Acute Center in Phoenix, AZ for their professionalism and loving compassion for Millie and her family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunlandmemorial.com for the Westphal family.