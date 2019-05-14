Amelia T. Vranak

1929 - 2019

Amelia "Millie" T. Vranak, 90, a resident of Kenosha died Thursday May 9, 2019, at Crossroads in Kenosha. Millie was born on March 14, 1929, to the late John and Maria Rizzo in Kenosha Wis. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

She married Michael Vranak in Kenosha Wis.

Millie was a homemaker and loved to cook for her family. She was well known for Christmas Eve dinners. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and she loved to care for her many plants. Millie was a past member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael and 11 brothers and sisters.

Millie is survived by two sons Michael (Melanie) Vranak of Fla. and David (Silvana) Vranak of Kenosha. She is also survived by three grandchildren Michael (Jamie) Vranak, Tony (Stacy) Vranak and Tyler (Amanda) Davis. Millie is further survived by four great grandchildren Michael, Maddie, Brianna and Nathan.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church in Kenosha. (13022-Wilmot Road) Visitation with the family will take place on Wednesday at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667