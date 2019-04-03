Amy P. Jones

1923 - 2019

Amy P. Jones, 95, passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, in Santa Barbara. She was born on Feb. 22, 1923, in Kenosha, Wis., the daughter of Robert D. Pringle Sr. and Florence Pringle.

Amy was raised on a dairy farm in Bristol Wis., where she helped her mother raise 6 brothers and sisters. Amy graduated from Wilmott Hight School in 1940. In 1942 She was married to Glenn Griffin in Kenosha. They moved to Phoenix Ariz. in 1952 with two children Ronald and Cheryl.

Amy was widowed and remarried in 1959 to Harvey T. Jones of Phoenix. Amy Jones worked as a Legal Secretary and travel agent in Phoenix and was an exceptionally caring mother, wife and friend inher community. Widowed again in 2002, Amy moved to Santa Barbara in 2005.

Amy is survived by son Ronald, daughter Cheryl, stepdaughter Carol plus grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Cremains will be interred in Ariz. Memorial Donations may be directed to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Av, Bristol, WI 53104.