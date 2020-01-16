Andrew ""Andy"" Jameson Reeves

September 19, 1981 - January 10, 2020

On Friday, January 10, 2020, Andrew "Andy" Jameson Reeves, loving friend, brother, godfather and uncle, passed away at age 38.

Andy was born on September 19, 1981 in Kenosha, WI. He was raised by his loving late grandparents William and Muriel Reeves. Andy graduated from Bradford High School and went on to work at Abbvie where his contributions were critical in the creation of much needed pharmaceuticals used around the world.

Andy had a passion for people. While his favorite activities included fishing, golfing, weightlifting, playing darts, watching football, and watching movies, he preferred to do them in the company of others. He was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, and was gifted the opportunity to watch his team win a Divisional Game at Mile High Stadium one month prior to his passing, something that was on his wish list.

Andy was known for his contagious laugh and easy-going personality. He befriended co-workers, neighbors, friends of friends, and anyone else that crossed his path. His genuine kindness was unmatched, and his appetite for fun and camaraderie was healthy. Andy lived a great life surrounded by people who adored him and valued his friendship. He loved children and was honored to be a godfather, a role he took very seriously.

Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Muriel Reeves. He is survived by his aunts Cheryl Van Duyn and Jayne Reeves Paradise, his uncle William A. Reeves, his cousins Elizabeth Van Duyn and Jeremy Reeves, his goddaughter Marina Vega, his brothers Joel, Javier, Bryan, Osama, Cliff, BJ, Chris, Petit, and Themis, as well as other close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 3rd Avenue) at 11:00AM. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at Kemper Center at 9:30 until the time of service.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated, made out to his Aunt, Cheryl Ann Van Duyn.

