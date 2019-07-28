Andrew Richard, Jr.

Andrew Richard, Jr., 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born in Brownsville, Minn. on Dec. 26, 1933, he was the son of Andrew R. and Dolores H. (Young) Richard.

From Aug. 12, 1954 until his honorable discharge on July 30, 1956, Andrew honorably served our country in the United States Army. He proudly received the Army of Occupation Medal, the Sharpshooter-Rifle and Marksman-Carbine Award.

On May 22, 1981 in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Caren (Anderson) Reszler. They were blessed with 38 years of marriage.

Andrew was employed as a truck driver with Echo Lake Farm Produce for 21 years and Plantation Bakery for 9 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family on vacation and spending time up north fishing and hunting. Andrew loved the adventure of elk hunting and he used his skills to hunt 30 times in Colorado. He enjoyed the time he spent with his many friends at the McDonald's coffee group and the Friday night card group.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife, Caren Richard; his children; Edward (Shelley) Reszler, Donna Koosmann, Tammy (Rich Feicht) Reszler and Amy Reszler; his grandchildren, Timothy (Kristal), Ryan (Nicki), Amanda, Katelyn (Connor Grachen), Ashley, Brooke and Logan; his great grandchildren, Forrest, Calliope, Thea, Scarlette and Ava; two brothers; and eight sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and four sisters.

Funeral Services honoring Andrew's life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at noon at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment with full military honors will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Andrew will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

A special thank you and gratitude is extended to Dr. Neil Shepler and Hospice Alliance, Inc. for the exceptional care and support they provided to Andrew and his family.

