Kenosha News

Angel U. Sanchez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angel U. Sanchez.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angel U. Sanchez

Angel U. Sanchez, 25, passed away in Froedtert Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 17, 2019. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 22nd, at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, November 21st from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. SINCE ANGEL WAS AN AVID BEARS FAN THE FAMILY IS REQUSTING YOU WEAR BLUE AND ORANGE OR BEARS JERSEYS.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.