Angel U. Sanchez

Angel U. Sanchez, 25, passed away in Froedtert Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 17, 2019. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, November 22nd, at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, November 21st from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. SINCE ANGEL WAS AN AVID BEARS FAN THE FAMILY IS REQUSTING YOU WEAR BLUE AND ORANGE OR BEARS JERSEYS.

