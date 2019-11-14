Kenosha News

Angela S. Anditton Howard

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer House Church
1525 24th Ave
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Angela S. Anditton Howard

On November 4th 2019, Miss Angela S Anditton Howard.went to be with the Lord. She passed away from complications of diabetes.

Ms Howard  is survived by her ex-husband. Mr.  Daniel James Howard of Cheyenne Wyoming. She is also survived by her  ex- mother-in-law Diane Lynn Hill- Krotts of Kenosha Wisconsin. Other surviving family members are Robert Anditton of Delavan Wisconsin,  Tomy Anditton of Chicago Illinois, her sister Teresa and daughter of Kenosha. WI. 

Should people wish to donate flowers they can  send all donations of a monetary form to the prayer house Church Kenosha Wisconsin in care of Angela Howard.

There will be a memorial cremation remembrance service this Friday the 15th between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the prayer House Church Kenosh WI. 1525 24th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140. 262-5950500
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 14, 2019
