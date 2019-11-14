Angela S. Anditton Howard

On November 4th 2019, Miss Angela S Anditton Howard.went to be with the Lord. She passed away from complications of diabetes.

Ms Howard is survived by her ex-husband. Mr. Daniel James Howard of Cheyenne Wyoming. She is also survived by her ex- mother-in-law Diane Lynn Hill- Krotts of Kenosha Wisconsin. Other surviving family members are Robert Anditton of Delavan Wisconsin, Tomy Anditton of Chicago Illinois, her sister Teresa and daughter of Kenosha. WI.

Should people wish to donate flowers they can send all donations of a monetary form to the prayer house Church Kenosha Wisconsin in care of Angela Howard.

There will be a memorial cremation remembrance service this Friday the 15th between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the prayer House Church Kenosh WI. 1525 24th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140. 262-5950500