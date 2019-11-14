Angela S. Howard

KENOSHA Angela S. Howard, age 52, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on June 30, 1967. Angela will always be remembered for her devotion and generosity to friends, family, and above all, the Lord, our God.

Angela is survived by her brother, Thomas (Julie) Anditon, of Darien, WI; brother, Robert (Linda Caliendo) Anditon, of Northlake, IL; sister, Jennifer (Brian) Smith, of Creal Springs, IL; sister, Theresa (Mike) Verjinski, of Kenosha, WI; step-sister, Judy (Leon) Howard, of Franklin Park, IL; eleven nieces and nephews and a great nephew and niece. Memorial services will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Prayer House Assemble of God Church, 1525 4th Ave. In Kenosha. A celebration of life will be from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed as donations to the church.