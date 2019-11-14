Kenosha News

Angela S. Howard (1967 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela S. Howard.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Prayer House Assemble of God Church
1525 4th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Prayer House Assemble of God Church
1525 4th Ave.
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angela S. Howard

KENOSHA Angela S. Howard, age 52, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL on June 30, 1967. Angela will always be remembered for her devotion and generosity to friends, family, and above all, the Lord, our God.  

Angela is survived by her brother, Thomas (Julie) Anditon, of Darien, WI; brother, Robert (Linda Caliendo) Anditon, of Northlake, IL; sister, Jennifer (Brian) Smith, of Creal Springs, IL; sister, Theresa (Mike) Verjinski, of Kenosha, WI; step-sister, Judy (Leon) Howard, of Franklin Park, IL; eleven nieces and nephews and a great nephew and niece. Memorial services will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Prayer House Assemble of God Church, 1525 4th Ave. In Kenosha. A celebration of life will be from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed as donations to the church. 
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 14, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.