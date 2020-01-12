Angeline F. Domino

August 23, 1930 - January 7, 2020

Angeline F. Domino, age 88 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Rockford, IL on August 23, 1930, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Abene) Domino. They made Kenosha their home when Angeline was a young girl where she attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

She was employed with the Kenosha Achievement Center as an assembler and was a former member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Angeline is survived by her nieces and nephews, James Mentek, Ronald (Lynda) Mentek, Marie Greathouse, Gary (Elizabeth) Mentek and Kathy (Steve) Crane along with many loving great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Frank Domino and Catherine Ventura; she was preceded in death by a sister, Maire Bond and a brother, Frank, in infancy.

In accordance with Angeline's wishes, funeral services will be held privately.

