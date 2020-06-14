Angeline Krantz

1932 - 2020

Angeline Krantz, 87, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on November 28, 1932 to the late Joseph and Frances (Dattoli) Alia in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Angeline married Robert Krantz on November 9, 1957 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and he preceded her in death in October of 2009.

Angeline was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and was very active in the church.

Angeline was a very social woman who enjoyed going to McDonald's to meet her friends and meet once a month with her girls' club.

Angeline is survived by her children Robert Krantz Jr., Kenneth Krantz and Cathy (Alan) Rasch, her grandson Jacob Rasch, her brothers Frank Alia, John (Ida) Alia and Jim (Carmella) Alia and her sisters Antoinette Iorio and Josephine (Frank) Alfano.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Linda T. Krantz.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at the Bruch Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at St. George Cemetery. Friends may meet at the cemetery at 12:00 p.m. (Noon).

