Anita M. Sniatynski

November 11, 1938 - December 11, 2019

Anita M. Sniatynski, age 81, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Manor Care of Kenosha. Anita was born on November 11, 1938 in Atwater, CA to Eugene and Cecilia Roan. She married Kenneth Sniatynski in Atwater in 1963. Anita was a teacher's aide with Head Start for over 20 years. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by, her parents and her husband, Kenneth.Anita is survived by, two sons, John and Rich Sniatynski; six grandchildren, Desire', Cooper. Parker, Olivia, Mason and Hannah; two great grandchildren; two brothers, John and Tommy Roan and her sister, Rita Ball.

A visitation with Anita's family will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Kemper Center – Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue) from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. A burial will follow the visitation at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

