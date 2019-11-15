Anita Skurski

1921 - 2019

Anita Skurski, 98, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, at St. Catherine's Hospital after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha on July 12, 1921, she was the daughter of Edmund and Frances Sipowski. She received her B.A. degree in Social Science from UW - Parkside in 1975. Anita worked in the office at Simmons Mattress Company and was a teacher at St. George Catholic School. She also served more than 20 years as Administrative Assistant to the Chancellor at UW - Parkside.

On August 24, 1946, Anita married the love of her life, Alexander Skurski. After graduating from Kenosha High School in 1939, they reconnected at a wartime USO dance. Life was an adventure for them, raising 6 children and traveling to many places. A perfect match, they complemented each other during more than 55 years of marriage.

A volunteer par excellence throughout her lifetime, Anita was a USO volunteer, served in many capacities at St. Mark's Catholic Church, was a docent and library worker at Kenosha Public Museum, and volunteered for 27 years at Kenosha Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Catholic Woman's Club and supported numerous charities.

Anita served as a role model to all who knew her. She lived an exemplary daily life - praying, exercising, attending Mass, walking outdoors, reading, playing piano, helping others, and enjoying family and friends. She had a positive outlook, displayed gratitude for every blessing, and trusted God to take care of any worries. She was an inspiring woman who impacted the lives of many.

Anita is survived by her brother Robert Sutton (Harriet), and her children: Michael (Rose), Steve (Bonnie), Mary Ruffolo (Ralph), Marc (Judy), Dan (Diane), and Matthew (Maureen).

She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, friends, and relatives.

Her husband Alexander Skurski died February 27, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother James.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Janet Chua and St. Catherine's hospital staff for their special attention while caring for our mother during her final time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church (7117 – 14th Avenue) at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a veterans organization, a Catholic charity, or the .

