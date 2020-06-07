Ann Brandes

April 22, 1932 – June 4, 2020

Ann Brandes, 88, entered eternal rest early June 4, 2020. She was the loving matriarch for her family. On August 14th, 1953 she married the love of her life, Walter Brandes; they were married for 62 years.

Ann was born on April 22nd, 1932 in Kenosha the daughter of the late Samuel and Jesse (VanderWal) Pynaker. Also preceded in death by her 5 brothers and 5 sisters, Charlie Pynaker, William Pynaker, John Pynaker, Ben Pynaker, Andrew Pynaker, Dena Sjoerdsma, Susan Christiansen, Jessie Martin, Kathryn Osinga, and Anna Pynaker. As well as her great-grandson, Charles "Charlie" Vanden Burg. She is survived by 4 children, Dale (Jan) Brandes, Daniel (Yvonne) Brandes, Darla Buskirk, and Diane (Larry) Hamrick, 7 grandchildren Lindsey and Nathan Brandes, Lisa (Jason) Blum and Samantha (Aaron) Maki, Melissa (Jason) Bullis, Nicholas and Suzanne Crass, 6 great-grandchilden Ashley and Tyler Mchone, Wesley Blum, Xavier and Lilith Maki, and Brendan Vanden Burg.

Ann was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Ann worked for Simmons Mattress Company where she would meet her future husband and sweetheart Walter. Before having children, Ann worked at American Motors Corporation as a secretary to be close to her husband, also employed at AMC. In addition to being a loving homemaker and mother for her 4 kids, Ann later worked for Forest Park Elementary School as a Lunch Lady, Sears Roebuck in Telephone Sales, and for both Proctor and Gamble and Sams Club in Sample Demonstrations.

Ann and Walter's house was always open to their extended family to share a story or meal. Ann enjoyed cooking, sewing, camping, and baking to name a few. She had a smile which could brighten any room and a hug to warm anyone's spirit. Snacks were always available in her home with refrigerated peppermint patties being a constant favorite. Ann was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing hymns with her grandchildren.

May the everlasting peace of the Lord be with her always.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale as well as JoAnn and Becca at Hospice for the special care provided to Ann. Due to COVID-19 related concerns, a private visitation and burial will be held on Monday June 8th 2020 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance Inc., St. Mary's Lutheran Church, or Alzheimer's Research would be appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date post COVID-19 restrictions.

