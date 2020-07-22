1/1
Ann "Annie" Castiglia
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann ""Annie"" Castiglia

1930 - 2020

Ann Castiglia, age 90 a resident of Kenosha, died Friday July 17th, 2020 at her residence.

Born on March 2nd, 1930 in Kenosha she was the daughter of the late Pasquali and Bettina Caracciola.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On July 27th, 1958 in Cosenza Italy she would marry Renato Castiglia.

For a time, she was employed at Leblanc Corporation in Kenosha. However, she was most proud of being a homemaker for her husband and two children.

She loved to bake. She loved to dance, especially tap dancing. As a younger woman she competed in ballroom dancing and later in life she tapped with "Showtimers".

She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She felt blessed to have spent 61 years with her husband until his death in 2019.

She is survived by her son David Castiglia; her daughter Renee (Brian) Watring; and three grandchildren Anthony Castiglia, Alexander, and Rebecca Watring. She is further survived by three sisters Dora Litteken, Beverly Mayo and Vivian Borkin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Fred Caracciola and a sister Norma Dam.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 24th, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church. (Corner of 73rd street and 39th Avenue.) Those attending the mass are asked to practice social distancing and to please wear a mask. For those only desiring to visit with family, there will be a visitation on Friday July 24th, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the Kenosha Woman's Club. (6028-8th Avenue) Burial will take place later at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kenosha Woman's Club
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Churc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Debra Littiken
Family
July 22, 2020
Renee, I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and your family.
Robin (Reed) Scott
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved