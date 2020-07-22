Ann ""Annie"" Castiglia

1930 - 2020

Ann Castiglia, age 90 a resident of Kenosha, died Friday July 17th, 2020 at her residence.

Born on March 2nd, 1930 in Kenosha she was the daughter of the late Pasquali and Bettina Caracciola.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On July 27th, 1958 in Cosenza Italy she would marry Renato Castiglia.

For a time, she was employed at Leblanc Corporation in Kenosha. However, she was most proud of being a homemaker for her husband and two children.

She loved to bake. She loved to dance, especially tap dancing. As a younger woman she competed in ballroom dancing and later in life she tapped with "Showtimers".

She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She felt blessed to have spent 61 years with her husband until his death in 2019.

She is survived by her son David Castiglia; her daughter Renee (Brian) Watring; and three grandchildren Anthony Castiglia, Alexander, and Rebecca Watring. She is further survived by three sisters Dora Litteken, Beverly Mayo and Vivian Borkin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Fred Caracciola and a sister Norma Dam.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 24th, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church. (Corner of 73rd street and 39th Avenue.) Those attending the mass are asked to practice social distancing and to please wear a mask. For those only desiring to visit with family, there will be a visitation on Friday July 24th, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the Kenosha Woman's Club. (6028-8th Avenue) Burial will take place later at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com