Ann P. Ingram

Ann P. Ingram, nee Podlipnik, age 82, former owner of Ingram's Busy Bee Bakery in Downers Grove and Worth, IL. Beloved wife of the late Bill J,; loving mother of David (Linda) and Kathy Kron; cherished grandmother of Emily, Jennifer, Michael (fiance Kaitlin) Nicole (Cody) Haberkorn, Zachary, Kara; dear sister of Zlata Podlipnik, Also nieces and nephews.

Services already held at Modell Funeral Home in Darien, IL.