Ann S. Augustin

Ann S. Augustin, 85, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin passed away February 28, 2020 with her children at her bedside. The daughter of Donald S. Sutherland and Helen (Dorsey) Sutherland, Ann was the loving mother of Edward (Maggie) Augustin, Kathryn (Victor) LaMantia, Donald (Sandy) Augustin and Suzanne Augustin; cherished Nana of Jill Augustin, Alex Canlione, Kaylyn Canlione, Angie (Sean) LaMantia-Collier, Nick (fiancé Amy Stern) LaMantia, Josh (Kim) Augustin, Luke (Annette) Augustin and Jake (Cathy) Augustin; great-grandmother of 6 and dear sister of Carol Sutherland Healy and fond aunt to Colleen Anderson, Erin Hammond and Brian Healy.

Ann was raised, with her sister, Carol, in the Roger's Park neighborhood of Chicago. She attended St. Jerome Grade School and St. Scholastica High School. Ann studied science at Iowa State University. Her dream to become a doctor was "interrupted" when she fell in love with Edward Augustin of Chicago, and married.

Ann was a resident of Mt. Prospect, IL, for many years where she raised her four children. Not your usual "at-home mom", Ann was forever embracing new projects. An accomplished seamstress, Ann not only sewed clothing for her children, but also taught sewing classes in the Maine Township High School Adult Evening School for many years. A woman with a vision, and an avid 'do-it-yourselfer', Ann wrote and published a book titled, "Help I Want to Remodel My Home … The New Woman's Guide to Home Improvement". Ann truly was the "Joanna Gaines" of today. Additionally, Ann had articles published by the Chicago Daily News and was featured in an article focusing on 'at home moms who make a difference' in the Chicago Tribune. Ann was an active participant in book, radio and tv shows. Always a lover of the water, Ann also taught children with special needs how to swim at her local YMCA.

Once her children were raised, Ann became a real estate agent. Her acumen earned her many an award for salesperson of the year and Ann was recognized as a "Lifetime Member of the Million Dollar Club". She retired after 20 years and settled in Silver Lake, WI, where many a resident remembers Ann driving her yellow convertible Mustang or captaining her red pontoon boat affectionately named, Ann's Beer Barge.

Not one to be idle in retirement, Ann became a village trustee soon after she moved to Silver Lake. Ann was committed to promoting community activities for the people who loved Silver Lake as much as she did. Ann was instrumental in the inauguration of the "Concerts in The Park" series, the dedication of the Veterans Memorial Park, the decorating of the Christmas tree, the children's Easter Egg Hunt, and the celebration of 12th Night (burning of the Christmas tress). While a trustee, Ann served as Chairman of the Parks, Police, and Judicial Committee; as a member of the Finance, Legislative and Administrative committee; and as a member of the Silver Lake Fire and Rescue Squad.

In the year 2000 Ann was named Kenosha "Person of the Year". This was Ann's proudest moment. Ann was recognized for all that she accomplished as a trustee. In addition, Ann was lauded for her efforts for the preservation of Silver Lake and its environment. A significant accomplishment in her tenure was Ann's initiative in the building of the People's Pavilion at Schmalfeldt Park to shelter musicians who performed for the community. Upon completion in 2007, the People's Pavilion was dedicated in her honor

A lover of all of God's creatures, Ann was happiest when feeding the birds (or sparing a spider from the swat of a shoe) while spending the day with her two precious dogs, Teddy and Lily. Among Ann's greatest treasures were the many friends she made. These friendships dated back to grade school, high school, college, as well as the many friends she met along life's journey. Ann dearly loved her many friends from Silver Lake, most especially, Karen, Chirissa, Chad, Mike and Chris. Ann's children are indebted to each of them for their help when Ann fell ill.

A memorial service was held for Ann on March 3 in Arlington Heights, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in at The Schmalfeldt Park People's Pavilion with a date to be determined.