Anna C. Upton

Anna C. Upton, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2019,at her residence.

She was born on Jan.28, 1933 to the late Joseph and Mary (Vite) Metallo in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Anna married Norman R. Mack and later divorced. She married Harland G. Vix and later divorced. She married Bob G. Upton on June 24, 1977, and he preceded her in death in 1990.

Anna was a caregiver certified in special needs for over 30 years. She also specialized in respite care. She also worked at the Zion Cookie Factory for 15 years, retiring from there.

Anna was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church.

Anna was a member of the Baker's Tobacco Union.

Anna loved playing bingo weekly. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening, traveling, crossword puzzles, race cars and driving motorcycles. Anna also loved taking care of everyone and was a workaholic.

Anna is survived by her children Daniel (Loretta) Mack, Michael Vix and Tamara Vix all of Pleasant Prairie, her six grandchildren, her five great grandchildren and her great great grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her siblings Edward (Ursula) Metallo of Clearwater, Fla., Viola Coleman of Ala. and Lucille Mattner of Kenosha.

She is preceded in death by her son Patrick Vix, her brothers Frank, Anthony, Albert and Louis, her sisters Ida in infancy, Margaret Woynilko, Susan Kessler and her twin sister Stella Norton.

Funeral Services for Anna will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

