Anna C. Upton

Anna C. Upton, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2019,at her residence.

Funeral Services for Anna will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

