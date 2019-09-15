Kenosha News

Anna C. Upton (1933 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Amma was warm and loving she..."
    - Chuck Pate
Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Anna C. Upton

Anna C. Upton, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2019,at her residence.

Funeral Services for Anna will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 15, 2019
