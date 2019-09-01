Anna J. DeYoung

Anna J. DeYoung, 90, formerly of Kansasville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her son's home in Elkhorn. Anna was born March 19, 1929, to Andrew and Veronika (nee Ellis) Jozapaitis in Waukegan, Ill. Her early life was spent on the farm in Brighton.

On Feb. 20, 1954, at St. Peters Church in Antioch, IL she was united in marriage to Henry "Hank" DeYoung. Following marriage, they lived in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. until Hank finished serving in the Army and then moved to Wis. She worked for Regal China for many years, farmed and was in direct sales.

Anna enjoyed the farm life raising goats, polka music and dancing. She was an avid sports fan, with her favorite teams being the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

But more than anything she loved being around her family and having family dinners. Her family meant the world to her.

She is survived by her sons, John (Marianne) DeYoung and Peter (Jane) DeYoung; grandchildren, Rachel (Pete), Orry (Greg), Brandi (Oliver), and JD. She is further survived by her brother-in-law; James (Lillian) DeYoung; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by Hank, her husband of almost 63 years, her parents, brother Stanley and sister Anna.

The family would like to send out a heartfelt thank you Aurora At Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Mass of Christian Burial for Anna will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church – Dover starting at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the CHURCH on Thursday Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

