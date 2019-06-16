Anna Kennedy

1931 - 2019

Anna Kennedy, 88, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 14, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on January 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Figoni) Dames. She was educated in the schools of New York and graduated from Queens College with a Bachelor of Science degree in education.

On June 16, 1956, she married John T. Kennedy in Flushing, NY, and together they moved seven times and ended up in Kenosha County in 1974; he preceded her in death on June 17, 2003.

Anna was a teacher throughout her life, in Kenosha County starting at St. John the Baptist School before taking a job at Paris Consolidated School as a librarian before becoming a fourth-grade teacher; she loved teaching young minds. She retired in 1995. She enjoyed getting together periodically with her old teaching friends, talking on the phone with her longtime childhood friend of 81 years, reading, politics, gourmet cooking, and socializing. She was also a big baseball fan starting with the Brooklyn Dodgers but more recently the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include her three children, Sean Kennedy of Pleasant Prairie, Christine Kennedy of Pleasant Prairie, and Carrie (Charles Kinnamon) Kennedy of Annapolis, MD; a brother, Arthur Dames of Union Grove, WI; and two grandchildren, Julia and Abigail Kinnamon.

A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date in August. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora at Home Hospice would be appreciated by the family

