Anne E. Peters

1928 - 2020

Anne E. Peters, 92, of Greendale, WI, formerly of Kenosha, passed away of natural causes on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home.

Anne was born to John and Anna (Gabriska) Uhrin in Kenosha on March 29, 1928. Anne attended local schools, graduating from Kenosha High School in 1946.

Anne married Lloyd O. Peters at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kenosha on September 19, 1953. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2012.

She loved to travel and was the one who organized the family vacations - spacing out driving distances by how long her kids could sit in the car. Many trips were made out west and to Florida.

Anne was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and really enjoyed playing bingo and gambling on the slots, along with spending time at the family's lake property in Rome, WI.

She worked for the Kenosha Water Dept. and the Simmons Company in Kenosha, then for the Burlington Coat Factory, retiring in 1996 after 14 years of service.

Anne is survived by her children, Thomas (Rosana) of Kenosha, Carol of Oak Creek, Gary of Oak Creek, Steven of Milwaukee and Alan (Janeen) of Muskego and her adoring grandchildren Ryan, Melissa, Kyle (Stephanie), Jacob and Ashley. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Beverly, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Lloyd's parents Otto and Ione, her parents John and Anna, and her sisters Ellen and Mildred.

A memorial service will take place at a future date. Complete obituary at hartsonfuneralhome.com