Anne F. Kaddatz

1932 - 2019

Anne F. Kaddatz, 86, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington.



Born in Elkhorn, Wis., on Oct., 13, 1932, she was the daughter of Francis and Anna (nee Taschler) Kaelbli. She spent her early life in Lake Geneva and graduated from Lake Geneva High School.



On Nov. 8, 1952, in Lake Geneva, she was united in marriage to Walter Kaddatz. They resided in Slades Corners until his death on Aug. 6, 2002. Anne was a homemaker and member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. She was a big fan of Indy car and Nascar racing.



Anne is survived by her nephews, Alan (Marilyn) Kaddatz, Wayne (Mary) Kaddatz and Frank Kaelbli; and nieces, Debra Kaelbli and Diane Blackburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Joseph Henry Kaddatz and brother, John Kaelbli.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Slades Corners.

The family would like to thank a special friend, Kathy Volbrecht and the staff at Pine Brook Pointe for their care of Anne during this time.





A private burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners.





