Anne L. Shankland

July 26, 1924 - April 2, 2020

Anne L. Shankland, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Lawlis Family Hospice, in Mequon.

Anne was born on July 26, 1924 to Mr. Henry Vanek and Vincencia Pastyrik in Racine, Wisconsin. She attended local schools there and graduated from Horlick High School.

In 1945 she married Milford "Bud" Shankland. They had two children Nicholas and Deborah.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Milford "Bud" Shankland; son, Nicholas B. Shankland; bother, Richard Vanek; sister, Lydia Loften and brother-in-law Fred Loften.

Anne was employed at Kenosha Hospital & Medical Center as a Unit Secretary and worked there for twenty years until her retirement. She was an avid reader and was a Master of the Game Scrabble. A lover of cats and small dogs. Anne cherished pets, they brought her incredible joy and companionship over the years.

Anne was proud of her Czechoslovakian Heritage and was a very strong independent woman. The Art of Embroidery was one of her passions and she created beautiful and intricate pillows, pictures, and ornaments that adorned her home and that of her family and close friends. Anne had a warm and inviting persona and always displayed a wonderful and unique sense of humor----all who knew her loved her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Anne is survived by her devoted and loving daughter, Deborah Sorkin; grandson Samuel I. Sorkin; sister Mildred "Millie" Erdman; sister, Jeanne Swendrowski; brother-in-law Jerome Swendrowski; niece, Cindy Sharon and her husband Tim Sharon and son Joel.

Anne's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Lawlis Family Hospice/Horizon Homehealth Care & Hospice for their excellent support and care.

Burial Services will be private due to the current pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Anne's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net