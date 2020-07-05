1/1
Anne T. Kinsey
Anne T. Kinsey

Anne T. Kinsey, age 90 of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Froedert Memorial Hospital, Pleasant Prairie.

Beloved wife of the late Paul Kinsey, loving mother of MaryLynn (Jeff) Wedeward, Patricia (Norm) Linnell, and Paula Kinsey; dear grandmother of Allison Wedeward, Michael Wedeward, Kinsey (Quincy) Davis, Breita Linnell and Paul (Lisa) Linnell; great-grandmother of Annika, Chatman, Leo, and Quin.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.

Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 5, 2020.
