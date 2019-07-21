Annie A. Mater

Annie A. Mater, 67, of Brookfield, found peace on July 13, 2019.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 45 years, Paul Mater; their children Jessica and Nick Mater; siblings Audrey (Simeon) Kovacic, Richard (Jennifer) Ashley, Dr. Charles (Judith) Ashley, Allyson (Robert) Junkel, John Ashley, and Alaine (Ronald) Gomez; as well as by 19 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great nephew.

Please join us for a celebration of Annie's life on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Wisconsin Memorial Park's Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005). A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon, followed by a service at noon. Becker Ritter Funeral Home of Brookfield is serving the family.