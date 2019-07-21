Kenosha News

Annie A. Mater (1951 - 2019)
  • "I also met Annie through theater. She was always smiling,..."
    - Todd Herdt
  • "Annie and I met while working on a musical. She was the..."
    - Sandra Hollander
  • "Ashley-Mater family, With caring thoughts of Sympathy for..."
    - Joyce Kopacz Sorensen
  • "Annie was one of the most giving people you might ever..."
    - Linda Stieber
Service Information
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI
53005
(262)-782-5330
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park's Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park's Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Obituary
Annie A. Mater

Annie A. Mater, 67, of Brookfield, found peace on July 13, 2019.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 45 years, Paul Mater; their children Jessica and Nick Mater; siblings Audrey (Simeon) Kovacic, Richard (Jennifer) Ashley, Dr. Charles (Judith) Ashley, Allyson (Robert) Junkel, John Ashley, and Alaine (Ronald) Gomez; as well as by 19 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great nephew.

Please join us for a celebration of Annie's life on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Wisconsin Memorial Park's Chapel of the Chimes (13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005). A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon, followed by a service at noon. Becker Ritter Funeral Home of Brookfield is serving the family.
