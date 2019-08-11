Annie M. Young

Annie M. Young, 85, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Grande Prairie Nursing and Rehab. Annie was born on Aug. 26, 1933 in Baldwyn, Miss. to Dewey and Clara Arnold. She married Donald Young on July 21, 1969, in Kenosha.

Annie enjoyed bingo, playing slots and the lottery. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; three sisters, Martha Wallace, Jessie Bullock and Dorothy Graham and her brother, Barris Arnold.

Annie is survived by, her husband, Donald Young of Kenosha; three sons, Mike Turvaville of Weatherford, Texas, Mitch (Mira) Turvaville of Waxahachie, Texas and Dewey (Julie) Turvaville of Kenosha; a daughter, Marilyn (John) Jessen of Kenosha; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one on the way; her brother, Russell (Pat) Arnold as well as nieces, nephews and other family.

In accordance with Annie's wishes private family services were held.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Hospice Alliance, Dr. Giuseppe Garetto and Dr. Hasnain Bawaadam for the care they gave to Annie.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner Funeral Director

3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com